During COVID’s comeback, college football fills stadiums and kills TV ratings.

The first full weekend of college football for the 2021 season has passed, and the pandemic hasn’t deterred people from flocking to the stands. The Labor Day weekend did not deter anyone from watching television.

Following a COVID-shortened season with few people in the stands, fans went to their favorite collegiate arenas to start off the 2021 season. There didn’t seem to be an empty seat in any of America’s largest stadiums, from Michigan to Florida, Georgia to California. There didn’t appear to be a mask, either.

When you add in a bunch of fantastic matches, it was a huge success for college football.

You’re on the clock, NFL.

Here are some of the announced attendances from last weekend across the country:

Western Michigan at Michigan 109,295 — Kent State at Texas A&M 97,339 — Louisiana at Texas 91,113 — Louisiana at Texas 86,840 — FAU at Florida 85,938 — Fordham at Nebraska 84,314 — Bowling Green at Tennessee 83,821 — Akron at Auburn 76,832 — Penn State at Wisconsin 74,187 — Georgia vs Clemson (in Charlotte, NC) (in Atlanta, Ga.)

There could have been more people at a game that cracks these ten, but this is just a small sample of people who make it to in-person games by the waves.

The number of people at games this weekend should be substantially higher, as teams with large stadiums such as Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State will all play their home openers on September 11th.

With multiple quality games, the TV ratings were also a bonanza this weekend. ESPN and ABC, in particular, performed admirably.

DELIVERED: Saturday’s @ABCNetwork tripleheader

Georgia-Clemson is expected to be the second-most-watched Kickoff Saturday game on any network in the last 15 years.

ABC’s finest Kickoff Saturday tripleheader since 2017 image included #UGAvsCLEM, #ALAvsMIA, and #OUvsTULN.

twitter.com/p4xc1uqfTS

5 September 2021 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR)

The Saturday night game between top-5 teams Clemson and Georgia was the most-watched season kickoff game in the last 15 years—on any network—and it was up 16% over a similar event last season.

By the end of the afternoon game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 14 Miami, 6.1 million people had tuned in. This is a condensed version of the information.