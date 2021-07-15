During an off-season workout, a star high school football player passes away unexpectedly.

While participating in an off-season workout with his squad, a Philadelphia high school football player died abruptly earlier this week.

The adolescent, identified as Ivan Hicks Jr. by his school, died Tuesday evening after suffering a medical emergency.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia acknowledged Hicks’ death and asked for prayers for his family in a message shared with the West Catholic Preparatory High School community on Wednesday.

“Ivan Hicks Jr. regrettably passed away yesterday evening while engaging in an off-season practice with the football team after being evacuated by ambulance following a medical emergency call,” according to the statement.

On Thursday, officials from Hicks’ school would be on hand to provide bereavement counseling, according to the statement.

The statement continued, “Please keep Ivan’s family, the West Catholic Prep football team, and the whole school community in your thoughts.”

Family members recognized Hicks as a 16-year-old lineman who was set to begin his junior year of high school in the autumn, according to a report by KYW-TV. Hicks collapsed while taking a water break, according to authorities, and died after being transferred to a local hospital.

On the Chester County Coroner’s Facebook page, Christina VandePol published a link to the KYW-TV report, noting that the activity Hicks was doing at the time of his collapse was “not a scrimmage but a 7 v 7 volunteer practice.”

“Recently, our young people, their families, and their towns have been dealing with a lot of tragedy,” VandePol wrote on Facebook.

Hicks’ death was under investigation, according to VandePol, and an autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

“In this unfortunate, unexpected death, there was no trace of exterior injury,” VandePol said in a statement to the station. “Given what we know about sudden death in young athletes, we’ll be looking into suspected cardiac causes closely, but it’s too early to draw any conclusions.”

VandePol also provided a link to a WPHI-FM report from Wednesday that featured a statement from Michele Snyder, the principal of Coatesville Area Senior High School, who said some of her students were at the workout when Hicks collapsed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this young man's family and the whole West Catholic High School community."