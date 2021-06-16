During an enraged argument in the Euro 2020 Portugal match, Cristiano Ronaldo lashes out at Liverpool’s Diogo Jota.

During an on-field display of petulance at Euro 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t hide his displeasure towards Liverpool striker Diogo Jota.

Ronaldo was furious with Jota when he failed to pass during the first half of Portugal’s Group F match against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday evening.

A ball from Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva put Jota in a shooting position in the fifth minute.

Rather than passing the ball to the unmarked Ronaldo on the left, the Liverpool striker hit a shot that was saved by Hungary’s former Reds goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Ronaldo then leaped in the air and flailed his arms in agony at not being given the ball before screaming at Jota in a very public display of dissatisfaction.

Soon after, Jota was chastised on social media after another chance was stopped by Gulacsi while Bruno Fernandes was in a little better position.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, had only himself to blame when he sent a shot over the crossbar from a few yards out shortly before half-time.

In front of a nearly-capacity crowd at the Puskas Arena, Hungary held Portugal scoreless at halftime.

However, Ronaldo completed a 3-0 victory with a penalty and an injury-time strike after Portugal scored a lucky deflection opener with five minutes remaining.