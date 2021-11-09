During a wild fight caught on video, a Rams fan knocks out two other fans in the stands.

On Sunday night in California, one football fan appeared to be fighting harder than the team he was rooting for. During a nasty altercation captured on film, a fan wearing a Los Angeles Rams jersey coldcocked two other fans.

The altercation occurred during a game between the home Rams and the visiting Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

To establish the setting. A man dressed in a Titans jersey and a man dressed in a Rams jersey appeared to be fighting in front of another man dressed in a No. 1 Rams jersey. The man in the No. 1 jersey retreated and punched the Titans’ player, who barreled down a few steps in what appeared to be a knockout blow.

The Rams No. 1 jersey fan then knocked out the Rams No. 99 jersey fan. After that, the SoFi stands battle champion turned and strolled up the stadium steps, either to the concourse for concessions or exiting the stadium entirely.

Last night, a Titans representative took a photo with a “L.”

Other supporters attempt to help the knocked-out Rams fan get to his feet towards the end of the video.

Although the blows and following knockouts were captured on tape, the footage does not reveal how the battle began—only how it finished. It also doesn’t say what part of the game was being played at the time.

It was a crucial game for the Rams, who entered the game as the only team with one loss behind the Arizona Cardinals. On both sides of the ball, the Rams appeared sluggish, and they trailed the Titans 21-6 heading into the fourth quarter. Los Angeles scored ten points in the fourth quarter but lost the game 28-16.

Since the Rams’ loss to the Cardinals, Arizona has taken a commanding lead not only in the NFC West, but also in the entire league.

This isn’t the first time Rams fans and others have clashed at SoFi Stadium in 2021. There was a large brawl in the fans that night in Inglewood during a preseason game between the Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers, who share the stadium.

