During a Twitch stream, James Rodriguez makes a stunning Everton admission.

James Rodriguez has confessed that he has no idea who Everton will face this weekend, despite the fact that his future at the club remains uncertain.

The Colombian international is still expected to return to Finch Farm, but the Blues have already told him that if the appropriate offer comes through, he can leave.

Rodriguez joined the Toffees last season and quickly established himself as a star for Carlo Ancelotti, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists in 23 league appearances.

However, Everton’s number 19 has failed to win over Blues fans after revealing on his Twitch account that he had no idea who the club was up against on Saturday.

“I think I’ll start training on Monday,” Rodriguez said.

“I’m not playing this weekend; I don’t even know who Everton is playing, could you just inform me?

“I believe it is far away because the past was here at home,” says the narrator. Ah, they play against Leeds, away from home, against Bielsa, a difficult game, we’ll see what happens, hopefully they win,” he added shortly after.

The offensive midfielder may not be at the training ground for pre-match preparations, but fans will be questioning his dedication to the club if they don’t know who his team is facing.

In recent weeks, Rodriguez has been linked with moves to AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, and he believes his future will be decided before the conclusion of the window.

“I have trust that this season will be wonderful for me; tremendous things are on the way for me,” he continued.

“Anything might happen between now and August 30; I don’t know where I’ll play; I’ll be wherever things go well.”