During a news report about a new skate park in Michigan, a reporter goes viral for skateboarding.

After completing a news segment and skateboarding at the same time, a Michigan reporter has gone viral.

On Thursday, Detroit’s WDIV news station’s reporter Victor Williams was discussing a new skatepark that will open in town and had a little fun with it. Williams skates with ease while still conversing with his studio colleagues, Karen Drew and Jason Colthorp, in the video.

A new skatepark in Detroit is offering free skateboarding instruction. I had to show the kids something from @Local4News, of course. In all honesty, I would have given anything for a new park and mentors in the skating scene when I was a kid. It’s great to see it occurring in Detroit. twitter.com/3fvC8VJvDq 14 October 2021 — VICTOR WILLIAMS (@NewsWithVictor) As he went up and down each ramp, Williams added, “As far as Chandler Skatepark goes, they’ll be done in about 10 days or so.”

“You’re so cool, Victor!” Take a look at him go!” Drew clapped his hands.

“Folks, that’s live!” Colthorp remarked, “Really good stuff,” before asking how long Williams has been skating.

“A long time,” Williams responded, as Drew expressed her admiration by saying, “I’m very impressed.”

Following the program, Williams shared the video on Twitter, where it has received over 2 million views, 14,000 retweets, and 100,000 likes as of Thursday evening.

“Everyone is (rightfully) commenting on his great skateboarding ability,” Twitter user @JackFro03367504 said. “But his news delivery game is really impressive too, not having the distraction of skateboarding prevent him from maintaining a steady delivery, good eye contact, and gestures.”

“Haha, you rock dude,” another Twitter user, @tafkatp, commented. I believe you may have unwittingly made this a success by demonstrating what can be done and learned at parks like this, which may have attracted a large number of skaters. This is a condensed version of the information.