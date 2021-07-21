During a hilarious interview, Milwaukee Bucks President realizes he’s on live TV.

When the president of the Milwaukee Bucks was interviewed after his team won its first NBA championship in 50 years, he was surprised to learn he was on live television.

A reporter from NBC affiliate TMJ4 News interviewed Peter Feigin, president of the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin, in his car outside of the team’s Fiserv Forum after the Bucks were crowned champions after a 105-98 win against the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

When the reporter asked a beaming Feigin when the team’s parade in Milwaukee would take place, he replied, “Thursday!” ” before the journalist informed him that the interview would be carried live on television.

When Feigin was told this, he spun around and exclaimed, “Live!” Feigin, who had been looking in the opposite direction, turned back to the reporter and shouted, “Live!” Live! Milwaukee, be ready for Thursday! “Parade on Thursday What!?” he said before shouting again. Oh, my goodness! ”

After the reporter mentioned that winning the title was the moment Feigin had been “worked all these hours for,” the Bucks’ president answered, “Thank you Milwaukee.” Thank you for your support, fans. It’s incredible. It’s a happy occasion.”

Your parade is THIS THURSDAY in Milwaukee! It was just confirmed by Peter Feigin himself. pic.twitter.com/mWGae84fy0 https://t.co/SmiTKpYEBF pic.twitter.com/mWGae84fy0

July 21, 2021 — TMJ4 News (@tmj4)

When the journalist informed Feigin that his automobile was unable to leave, he responded, “I’m going to lose excitement!” I’m not sure what else to say! ” before the animated interview came to a conclusion.

The Bucks won the NBA Finals 4-2 on Tuesday night, becoming only the fifth team to win the seven-game championship series after losing the opening two games.

The Bucks had not won an NBA championship in 50 years, having won their only previous title in 1971, while President Richard Nixon was in office.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted Finals MVP after scoring 50 points in Game 6.

Before the championship-clinching game on Tuesday, Feigin spoke to Insider about the franchise’s arena, the Fiserv Forum, which he helped design before to its opening in 2018.

Large crowds gathered outside the stadium before to Tuesday’s game to show their support for the Bucks, and Feigin expressed his surprise, stating, “I’d like. This is a condensed version of the information.