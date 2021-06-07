Durham wins versus Worcestershire thanks to a David Bedingham ton.

With his third century of the season against Worcestershire at New Road in the LV= Insurance County Championship, David Bedingham moved Durham into a strong position.

The competition’s leading run scorer smacked a chanceless 121, bringing his total for the summer to 787 runs at a 71.54 average.

Durham reached 381 all out with a first-innings lead of 250 thanks to a 171-run fifth-wicket stand between Bedingham and Michael Jones (78).

Following a dismal first session, Worcestershire recovered to take six wickets for 76 runs to earn maximum bowling points, with Josh Tongue returning four for 73 runs from 25 overs.

However, there is still enough.