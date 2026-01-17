Durant’s Late Free Throws Secure Rockets’ Home Win

The Houston Rockets leaned on late-game execution and a prolific scoring night from Kevin Durant to outlast the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-105 on Friday night at the Toyota Center, surviving a tense finish that featured missed free throws, star duels, and shifting momentum.

Durant delivered 39 points on an efficient 11-of-18 shooting performance, including 6 of 8 from three-point range, and calmly knocked down four free throws in the final minute to close out the win. Houston improved to 23-15 despite playing the second night of a back-to-back after a lopsided loss to Oklahoma City.

Minnesota, now 27-14, entered the game rested and shorthanded. Star guard Anthony Edwards remained sidelined with a lingering foot injury, while center Rudy Gobert returned after a one-game suspension, pushing Naz Reid back into a reserve role.

Stars Trade Blows as Game Tightens Late

The contest unfolded as a back-and-forth battle, with both teams exchanging runs and neither able to fully pull away. Houston entered the night as a 4.5-point favorite, though many expected Minnesota to challenge given the Rockets’ 0-3 mark against the spread in back-to-back situations.

Julius Randle ensured that prediction nearly came true. The Timberwolves forward matched Durant with 39 points of his own, shooting 14 of 25 from the floor. Randle dominated stretches of the game, scoring Minnesota’s first 11 points of the third quarter and later spearheading a 6-2 run that trimmed Houston’s lead to three in the closing minutes.

After trading baskets throughout the third, Minnesota carried an 82-81 edge into the fourth quarter. Houston briefly created breathing room with a nine-point cushion, highlighted by Alperen Sengun’s powerful dunk that made it 103-96 with just over three minutes remaining.

Momentum swung again when Sengun fouled out late, opening the door for Minnesota. Jaden McDaniels’ free throw cut the deficit to two, but Durant answered by converting four straight attempts at the line, including two with 22.1 seconds left, to seal the outcome.

Free Throws, Bench Impact, and What’s Next

Free throws loomed large throughout the night. Houston went 20 of 34 at the stripe, while Minnesota finished 20 of 35. Gobert struggled mightily in his return, hitting just 2 of 10 free throws in a game where both teams combined to miss 29 attempts.

Sengun finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out, while rookie Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson added 14 points apiece for Houston. Sheppard’s shooting helped erase an early Minnesota lead, as the Timberwolves surged ahead 24-13 in the first quarter before Houston closed the gap to 34-29.

Naz Reid made the most of his move back to the bench, scoring 25 points with nine rebounds. Over his last seven January games, the 26-year-old has averaged 17.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks, underscoring his growing importance even when not starting.

Despite the loss, Minnesota reached at least 100 points for the 100th consecutive game, the third-longest streak in NBA history, a mark of consistency that has held even without Edwards in the lineup.

The Timberwolves will look to rebound Saturday night in San Antonio against the Spurs. Houston, meanwhile, stays home to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, hoping the composure shown down the stretch carries forward.

Friday’s matchup delivered the kind of late drama that defines the NBA’s regular season grind, with Durant and Randle trading scoring bursts and free throws ultimately deciding a tightly contested finish.