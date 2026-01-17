Durant Anchors Injury-Hit Rockets in High-Stakes Wolves Test

The Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves met Friday night at Toyota Center with the Western Conference playoff race tightening and both teams forced to improvise amid significant absences. Minnesota arrived at 27–14, fourth in the conference, while Houston entered at 23–15, sixth and within striking distance. The matchup aired nationally on ESPN, with local coverage on SCHN, drawing attention well beyond Texas.

Houston’s plans centered on Kevin Durant, who was cleared to play and not listed on the injury report. The 37-year-old forward has appeared in 36 of the Rockets’ 38 games this season and came in averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 51.3 percent from the field. His presence steadied a roster missing several rotation players.

Durant was looking to rebound from a rare quiet outing a night earlier, when he scored 19 points in a 111–91 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. That performance marked his first game under 20 points since December 11. Despite the off night, Houston leaned on his leadership and two-way engagement, which has remained consistent throughout the season.

Injuries Force Lineup Adjustments

The Rockets entered the game without guard Fred VanVleet, who remains sidelined following an ACL injury sustained in 2025. Forward Dorian Finney-Smith was listed day-to-day after missing the previous contest, and Tari Eason continued to recover from an ankle injury, leaving Houston thin at forward.

Minnesota’s injury list was equally disruptive. Star guard Anthony Edwards was ruled out due to right foot workload care, removing one of the league’s most dynamic scorers from a highly anticipated matchup with Durant. The Timberwolves also played without Terrence Shannon Jr., sidelined by a left foot muscle strain, while Enrique Freeman and Rocco Zikarsky were unavailable due to G League assignments.

The absence of Edwards shifted Minnesota’s offensive burden to Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Randle entered the night averaging 22.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, while Gobert brought season marks of 11 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists, with an opportunity to control the paint against Houston’s depleted frontcourt.

Player Props Reflect Star Responsibilities

Betting markets mirrored the emphasis on star contributions. At BetMGM Sportsbook, Durant’s over/under lines were set at 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 made three-pointers, slightly below his season averages. Houston’s rising guard Amen Thompson also drew attention, with props of 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 0.5 made threes. Thompson entered averaging 18.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 0.4 three-pointers per game.

For Minnesota, Randle’s point total was listed at 23.5, with 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 made threes, while Gobert’s lines sat at 10.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. With Edwards out, expectations rose for both veterans to shoulder expanded roles.

The projected starting lineups underscored the strain on each rotation, but the stakes remained clear. With Houston just two games behind Minnesota in the standings, every possession carried postseason weight. The Rockets were seeking to stabilize after their loss to Oklahoma City, while the Timberwolves aimed to protect their place near the top of the conference.

As tipoff approached, the atmosphere inside Toyota Center reflected the urgency of the moment. Even without all the marquee names on the floor, the contest promised intensity, adaptability and the kind of drama that defines the Western Conference race. The outcome remained undecided as play unfolded, but the implications for both teams were unmistakable.