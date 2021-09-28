Dupont of France defeats Kolbe to win the Top 14 Player of the Year award.

Scrum-half for France On Monday, Antoine Dupont dethroned Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa as the French Top 14 player of the year.

After Kolbe won the award in 2019, Dupont helped Toulouse win their second league and European Champions Cup double last season.

The 24-year-next old’s international appearances will be against Argentina on November 6, Georgia eight days later, and New Zealand on November 20.

“Beating the All Blacks would be a huge victory, a sense of accomplishment, and a step forward,” Dupont added.

“We’ve circled the date because we knew it was coming. The task before of us is enormous, but it serves as incentive.

“They’re a winning machine that performs admirably regardless of who’s on the field. They’re the favorites, but it’s up to us to upset the oddsmakers,” he continued.

Will Skelton of Australia and Josua Tuisova of Fiji, who was the best try scorer previous season, were also nominated for the trophy.

Despite playing alongside Dupont in Toulouse’s victory, Kolbe went 13 games without scoring last season and has since joined Toulon for a rumored transfer record fee of 1.8 million euros ($2.12 million).

Dupont, a former Castres half-back, also won the France international player award, beating out fellow Auch academy products Anthony Jelonch and Gregory Alldritt at the Paris presentation.

In 20 games across all competitions, Dupont scored eleven tries and had seven assists to help Toulouse win the double for the first time since 1996.

The coronavirus epidemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event as well as the 2019-2020 Top 14 campaign.

In other news, France’s full-back Melvyn Jaminet won the breakout player award ahead of Castres hooker Gaetan Barlot and Toulouse winger Mathis Lebel.

Jaminet also won the ProD2 player award, beating out Biarritz’s former New Zealand centre Francis Saili and Vannes’ Pierre Popelin as the Catalans secured promotion from the second division.

During Les Bleus’ three Tests against Australia this summer, the 22-year-old earned 41 points in his first international outings in only his second professional season.