Dunfermline Stuns Hibs with Late Goal in Scottish Cup Upset

In an astonishing turn of events, Dunfermline pulled off a dramatic Scottish Cup upset against Hibernian, securing a place in the last-16 after an injury-time own goal by Hibs midfielder Miguel Chaiwa. The tense fourth-round tie, which looked set to go into extra-time, was decided in the final moments, leaving Hibs with their heads down as the Pars celebrated wildly.

Late Drama Seals Victory for Dunfermline

The match at East End Park had been evenly poised, with both teams unable to break the deadlock for much of the game. Despite Hibs mounting pressure late on, it was Dunfermline who found the decisive moment. In the dying seconds of added time, Kieron Ngwenya’s header from a Matty Todd corner ricocheted off Chaiwa’s back and trickled into the net, sending the home fans into raptures.

The home crowd, numbering 10,350, erupted in celebration, witnessing an unforgettable moment for the Championship side. Despite missing a couple of key chances earlier in the match, including efforts from Kieron Bowie and Thiabult Klidje, the Fifers managed to hang on, relying on their grit and determination. It was a perfect end to a thrilling cup tie.

Hibs Left to Focus on League Ambitions

For Hibs, the loss marks the end of their Scottish Cup journey at an early stage. With the cup exit now behind them, David Gray’s team will look to regroup and focus on securing a European spot in the league. Having initially hoped to go deep in the competition, the team must now bounce back quickly to finish strong in the Premiership.

There was a positive note for Hibs in the return of skipper Joe Newell, who made his first start since December 2024 following a long injury layoff. The midfielder, making his first full appearance after several substitute outings, showed his experience and composure, contributing to the team’s efforts until being replaced after just over an hour.

Newell’s return provides a boost to Hibs’ midfield as they look to strengthen their European push in the second half of the season.

The atmosphere at East End Park, fueled by passionate supporters on both sides, made for an unforgettable cup tie, with the home fans celebrating long into the night. Dunfermline, under the guidance of former Hibs boss Neil Lennon, now look ahead to their next challenge, hoping to carry this momentum into the latter stages of the competition.