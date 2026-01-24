Dunfermline Athletic Manager Neil Lennon Mourns Loss of Father

Dunfermline Athletic have expressed their heartfelt support for manager Neil Lennon after the recent passing of his father, Gerry. The 54-year-old manager, a former Celtic hero, has overseen a solid start to the current campaign, with the Pars currently sitting just two points shy of the play-off spots in the Scottish Championship. However, following the tragic loss, Lennon will return to Northern Ireland this weekend to be with his family.

The club confirmed that Lennon would not be present for Saturday’s match against Queen’s Park, with assistant manager Ian Brunskill and coach Kevin McDonald stepping in to lead the team. A club statement conveyed their condolences: “Everyone at Dunfermline Athletic is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Gerry Lennon, father of our manager Neil Lennon. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Neil and his family at this difficult time.”

Condolences from Supporters

The Dunfermline community has rallied around Lennon during this time of sorrow. Fans were quick to send their condolences, with messages of sympathy flooding social media. One fan shared, “So sorry to hear this! Thoughts with Neil and his family.” Another added, “Thoughts with the Lennon Family from ALL PARS FANS,” while a third wrote, “So very sorry for this sad loss. Sincere condolences and deepest sympathy for the Lennon family at this sad time.”

As Dunfermline continues their season, the club and its supporters remain united in their support for their manager during this difficult period. The Pars will take to the field this weekend under the leadership of Brunskill and McDonald, as the team looks to continue their positive form in the Championship.