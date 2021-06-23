Duncan Ferguson’s influence on Dominic Calvert-career Lewin’s is praised.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, an England striker, is indebted to his mentor Duncan Ferguson and believes the ex-Scotland international would be thrilled for him even if he scored in Friday’s auld rivalry.

The oldest rivals in international football will meet in a crucial Euros match, with Gareth Southgate’s side inspired by their win over Croatia and Scotland looking to bounce back from their Group D defeat to the Czech Republic.

Given that he is England captain Harry Kane’s understudy, Calvert-Lewin is expected to be an impact substitute. He only broke into the international set-up in the autumn after excelling with Everton.

Ferguson has been instrumental in his ascent through the ranks at Everton, and he doesn’t think the Toffees’ Scottish assistant manager would mind if he scored a goal under the arch on Friday night.

Calvert-Lewin stated, “I think he’d be extremely thrilled for me.” “It’s well known that he had a huge influence on me at Everton, and all he’s done now is wish me well.

“He texted me the other day before our first game, just wishing me luck in the tournament and telling me that he wants me to score no matter who I play against.”

“I probably wouldn’t do that,” he responded when asked if he would dedicate a goal to him if he scored on Friday. But I owe a great deal to Big Dunc and everything he’s done for me thus far in my career.

“He’s a great guy who gets misunderstood from time to time. He’s a nice, calm, and collected guy, so I’m sure he’ll be just as excited as I am.”

Calvert-Lewin appreciates Ferguson’s extra time on the training field for him, as well as his assistance in teaching him the mental component of the game.

That mental toughness has enabled the 2017 Under-20 World Cup winner progress to full international status with England, where he may be a back-up but is always ready to step up.

Calvert-Lewin remarked, "I simply make sure I'm ready." "I'll be ready when called upon. Harry is the team's captain.