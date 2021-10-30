Duncan Ferguson may have to make a difficult decision in order to realize his Everton dream.

Evertonians were ecstatic when the Gwladys Street star took over as caretaker manager for the Blues in 2019 – but what about on a long-term basis?

Ferguson has surfaced as a surprising candidate for the manager’s job at Stockport County, with BetVictor naming him as the 5/1 fourth favourite to take over at the National League club on Friday.

When it comes to images of ‘Big Dunc’ taking charge at a ground along the Mersey’s banks in the future, this is not the scenario that many people would have imagined.

The ‘trick’ question of which football stadium is nearest to the famous river has long been a favorite among quiz fans.

Edgeley Park in Stockport, at least for the time being.

County, now owned by local businessman Mark Stott, who has promised to guide them back into the Football League, and with former Everton chief executive Robert Elstone as chairman, are thinking big again after years in the doldrums.

Would Ferguson, who spent his whole playing career in top division football both north and south of the border, consider moving so far down the pyramid to begin his management career?

Ferguson, who has made no secret of his desire to become Everton’s manager, put his hat into the ring when a vacancy appeared at Goodison Park for the seventh time in as many years this summer.

Instead of going with one of the most ardent blue bloods, Farhad Moshiri controversially chose Rafa Benitez, a former Liverpool manager.

Ferguson was rumored to be a backroom target for his old employer Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, but instead he became Benitez’s assistant, making the Spaniard the club’s sixth manager in a first team capacity.

Unlike some players who make a smooth, well-structured move to coaching, Ferguson took a slightly different path.

He was out of the game for five years and living in Majorca when he contacted David Moyes to ask if he might work with the Academy pupils at Finch Farm after hanging up his boots.

