Duncan Ferguson, an Everton icon, honors his word after sending a threatening note.

Duncan Ferguson is a man of his word, and he has maintained a commitment he made a long time ago.

The Everton icon went viral in April after sending a tough message to a young Evertonian through video message after the young fan had fallen behind in his academics.

According to the Daily Star, Ferguson gave ‘Tom’ a rollicking, urging him to “get your finger out” and to resume his photography class after a request from his brother Jack Simmons.

The Toffees legend, who was recording the footage from Goodison Park, told the fan not to ‘f*** up the job,’ and promised to reward him if he continued at it and got the results he required.

”Hello, young Tom, how are you doing? “This is Duncan Ferguson,” he said at the start of the message.

“I simply wanted to send you my best wishes, mate. Is it true that your teacher, old Tom, has told me you’ve been slacking a little in your photography?

“That’s not going to fly, mate.

“Receive your finger out and make sure you get the f****** results,” says the narrator.

“And if you get the results right and stick with it, I’ll pay you a visit.

“I’ll take you out for a bite to eat or come to your house or anything. We’ll take a seat and have a brief discussion… As a result, you make certain that you remain a part of the group. Please, don’t s*** up the job.

“Anyway, take a look… For you, there’s Goodison. What are your thoughts about that? Hopefully, lad, you’ll be back soon. Okay, mate, get in there. Big Dunc’s blessings to you, and take care.”

Now, over five months later, it appears Duncan’s strong, shall we say, words of encouragement were well received, as Jack revealed the former Blues number nine had taken his brother Tom out to lunch.

On Thursday evening, he took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and his brother on either side of the Everton assistant manager, writing: ”Big Dunc sticking to his promise after my brother obtained the results he required at school.

“The summary comes to an end.”