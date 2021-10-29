Duncan Ferguson, an Everton assistant, has been named as a surprise candidate for the manager’s job.

Duncan Ferguson has emerged as an unexpected figure in the running to take over a National League club.

After sacking Simon Rusk earlier this week following a 2-1 defeat at home to Barnet on Tuesday, Stockport County are looking for a new manager.

The Hatters are now ninth in the table, five points behind the play-off places, and will face Bolton Wanderers in the first round proper of the FA Cup in November.

Dave Challinor, the manager of Hartlepool United, is the current BetVictor favourite to take the position and return to his former club, with Michael Appleton and Michael Flynn also in the mix.

Ferguson, on the other hand, finds himself in a position where he may have to take over the job.

The Everton assistant manager is currently 5/1 for the job at Edgeley Park, which would be his first permanent management position.

Following the resignation of Marco Silva in December 2019, the former striker took over as interim manager of the Blues first team and received a lot of praise.

Prior to Carlo Ancelotti taking over, he led the club to an amazing win against Chelsea before drawing with Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League.