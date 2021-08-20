Due to visa issues, Chelsea will not have to worry about Arsenal’s newest acquisition.

Arsenal requires assistance, and Martin Odegaard may be able to provide it.

The Norwegian is allegedly staying at the Emirates Stadium permanently after playing on loan for the Gunners last season, with both parties set to finalise the transfer soon.

The 22-year-old midfielder is poised to join Arsenal on a permanent basis after Real Madrid agreed to a £30 million ($40.88 million) price plus bonuses worth roughly £4 million ($5.45 million), according to ESPN.

Odegaard appeared to have performed admirably last season. He was one of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s better players, putting in a performance that he believed would catch the notice of new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Unfortunately for the Norwegian midfielder, his Real Madrid situation remained unchanged. It was the same situation as when Zinedine Zidane was still in charge.

While this is a positive step for the Gunners, who have been criticized for their defeat to Brentford, Odegaard’s first appearance as a permanent player may have to wait.

Despite the fact that personal terms have been agreed upon, he appears to have little prospect of playing against Chelsea on Sunday.

According to Sky Sports, the reason for this is that his visa application is still being processed.

With key players like Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out, Odegaard could have stepped in to support Arteta and his teammates.

Eddie Nketiah is also out injured, having suffered an injury in a friendly against Chelsea earlier this month.

As a result, Arteta will have to rely on his young players, who should be able to perform and adapt more effectively.

Bukayo Saka has returned to Arsenal, but his presence alone may not be enough to keep the Gunners’ prospects against Chelsea alive.

Apart from the upcoming Odegaard move, the Gunners are also negotiating with Sheffield United for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Both parties are trying to complete a £24 million ($32.7 million) agreement in time for Arsenal’s match against Chelsea on Sunday.

This summer, Ramsdale has been on Arteta’s mind. In 2020, he moved to Sheffield United from Bournemouth.

Chelsea is looking excellent while Arsenal tries to figure out its strategy for this Sunday’s match.

The Blues are set to field Romelu Lukaku, who has already been working with the team since his transfer from Inter Milan.