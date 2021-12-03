Due to the threat of Omicron, the Golovkin-Murata fight has been rescheduled for 2022.

Due to the threat posed by the Omicron version, the scheduled unification bout between IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and WBA titleholder Ryota Murata has been postponed.

Both fights were initially scheduled for December 29 at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

According to ESPN, Japan was obliged to reintroduce stronger border controls as a result of the Omicron variety.

The fight has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2022, but this could change depending on the country’s position.

Golovkin, who hasn’t fought since December 2020, was disappointed by the news.

“I’m unhappy that the battle in Japan has been postponed, but the public’s health and safety must always come first. I’m eager to get back in the ring with Ryota as soon as possible “Golovkin made a social media post.

It would be a major setback for Golovkin, who turns 40 on April 8.

The postponement also means that the Kazakh boxer will not compete in an annual match for the first time since 2006.

It also jeopardizes his chance of a trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Other fights scheduled to take place in Japan this month, aside from GGG vs. Murata, are likely to be postponed. According to SB Nation, this could feature the junior bantamweight unification between Kazuto Ioka and Jerwin Ancajas, though nothing has been officially announced as of this writing.