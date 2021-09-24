Due to the NYC mandate, the New York Knicks roster is fully vaccinated, and players will not miss any games.

The New York Knicks will not have any players miss games as a result of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. According to general manager Scott Perry, the whole roster has been immunized.

The Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors will not be able to compete in home games due to local laws in New York City and San Francisco. While players can participate if they have been vaccinated, they would still miss games if they developed a COVID-19 infection.

The Warriors and Nets may not be able to have a full roster for their home games. According to rumors, Warriors starter Andrew Wiggins is unvaccinated, while Nets general manager Sean Marks said earlier this week that not every member of Brooklyn’s team is immunized.

Scott Perry, the general manager of the New York Knicks, claims that all of the team’s players have been vaccinated. Perry praises the team medical staff and says the organization is proud of how seriously the players handled COVID-19. The Knicks and Nets must be vaccinated in order to play or practice in New York City, as mandated by the city.

“I can’t comment on who could play and so forth,” Marks responded when asked if they could play today. “Obviously, there would be a couple people absent from that picture — I won’t say who they are — but we are certain that in the days leading up to camp, everyone would be able to participate.”

The Knicks had their greatest season in eight years last season. With a 41-31 record, New York won the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed after seven straight losing seasons.

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the New York Knicks in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

When questioned about unvaccinated players missing games, Knicks star Julius Randle told SNY last week, “I’m not sure if there’s going to be an issue or not.” “I haven’t given it much thought. Everyone has their own ideas about what they should or should not do, as well as what is safe and what is not. And I’m aware of it; I’m aware of it. I understand both sides. Hopefully, it won’t be an issue, and if you’re a Knicks fan, you’ll be able to come to games and securely enjoy them.”

Randle came in eighth place for NBA MVP in 2021. With averages of 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, the big forward received the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

