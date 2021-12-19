Due to the absence of Jordan Henderson and Thiago for Tottenham, Liverpool fans make a midfield point.

When Liverpool takes on Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, both Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara will be absent.

Due to suspected positive coronavirus findings, Jurgen Klopp’s team lost Curtis Jones, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk before of Thursday’s triumph over Newcastle United, and they have now lost Thiago as well.

Henderson is also out for the Reds, but his ailment is unrelated to Covid.

Liverpool released the following club statement regarding the two fresh absentees: “The midfielder [Thiago] is now resting and will not play in the match in London.

“Jordan Henderson is also unable to play due to illness. Despite having a negative COVID-19 test, the skipper has been pulled from selection owing to illness.

“On Saturday and this morning, all of the Reds’ first-team squad and staff were tested for COVID-19, with no further positive cases identified, including Henderson.”

The Reds’ midfield three will now be James Milner, Naby Keita, and Tyler Morton, breaking up what has been a fairly productive group in recent weeks.

Harvey Elliott had a devastating ankle injury against Leeds United earlier this season, and Thiago missed nine consecutive matches due to a calf problem.

Klopp’s side has been given another blow in the centre of the pitch, and fans have once again expressed their displeasure.

Liverpool will be looking for three points to keep up with Manchester City, who defeated Newcastle United 4-0 today.

Chelsea, on the other hand, dropped points once more, and a win in London would extend Liverpool’s lead over the Londoners to five points.