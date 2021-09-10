Due to sexual assault allegations, Trevor Bauer will not play for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

Due to an ongoing investigation into sexual assault claims against him, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not return to the mound this season.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) decided to extend his vacation until the end of the season.

Bauer hasn’t played for the Dodgers since the Pasadena Police Department announced that he was being investigated for suspected sexual assault in late June.

Bauer was reportedly investigated by the department after a lady obtained a restraining order against him in L.A. County Superior Court.

In June, Lt. Bill Grisafe remarked, “It is a current inquiry.”

According to the New York Times, Bauer was placed on administrative leave on July 2 and has been extended nine times since then.

Marc Garelick, the claimed victim’s attorney, stated in June that his client was suffering emotionally and physically as a result of Bauer’s alleged conduct.

“The order is the consequence of a recent assault by Mr. Bauer in which [the woman]suffered serious bodily and emotional pain,” Garelick said at the time in a statement.

Bauer’s agent, Jon Fetterolf, denied the pitcher sexually abused the woman in reaction to the charges. Bauer’s contact with the woman, he stated in a statement in June, was consensual and consisted of two encounters, the second of which took place on May 16 at Bauer’s house in Pasadena.

Mr. Bauer had a brief and entirely consensual sexual connection with [the woman]that began in April 2021, according to the statement. “We have messages that indicate [the woman]constantly requesting ‘rough’ sexual encounters, including demands to be hit in the face and choked out.

“In both of their encounters, [the lady]drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s home in Pasadena, California, where she proceeded to dictate what she wanted sexually from him, and he performed as she requested.”

According to the New York Times, the woman presented medical records to the court indicating that she had been subjected to “abuse by manual strangulation” and “severe head injuries.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge withdrew the accuser’s restraining order in August, and the Pasadena Police Department later that month sent the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. This is a condensed version of the information.