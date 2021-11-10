Due to Mohamed Salah’s blanks, Robert Lewandowski has extended his lead in the European Golden Boot race.

Mohamed Salah has lost momentum in the race for the European Golden Boot after a couple of goalless games in the Premier League.

The Egyptian has 10 league goals this season, reaching double figures after a sensational hat-trick in Liverpool’s 5-0 triumph over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Salah, on the other hand, has gone three games without scoring. The Liverpool no. 11 has not scored in either the 2-2 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion or the 3-2 loss away to West Ham United since the Reds’ 2-0 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

While Salah has had a couple of uncharacteristically quiet performances, other strikers throughout Europe have continued to pounce on opportunities.

Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich is one of them, having scored six goals in the previous week.

After a double against Union Berlin, the Pole scored a hat-trick in the Champions League against Benfica before scoring in the German title-holders’ 2-1 win against Freiburg on Saturday.

Lewandowski now has 13 Bundesliga goals in 11 top-flight appearances, giving the rest of Europe’s sharpshooters a lot of ground to make up.

Salah has company in second place, as Karim Benzema of Real Madrid got to ten goals for the season with a goal against Rayo Vallecano.

Ciro Immobile scored the first goal in Lazio’s 3-0 victory over Salernitana, continuing his great start to the season.

In the race for the Capocannoniere, the Italian international will face competition from Giovani Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego, who has nine goals for the season after seven goals in his last four appearances.

The most recent European Golden Boot standings may be found below.

