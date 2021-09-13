Due to mental health difficulties, Craig Bellamy resigns as Anderlecht’s assistant coach.

Craig Bellamy, a former Liverpool striker, has stepped down as assistant coach at Anderlecht owing to mental health difficulties.

The Welsh international had been at the club since the Belgian took over two years ago, working alongside his former Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany.

Anderlecht announced Bellamy’s departure after their 7-2 win over KV Mechelen on Sunday. Bellamy had been promoted from U21 manager this season.

The former Liverpool striker has previously spoken about his struggles with mental health and announced his retirement at the weekend.

“Assistant coach Craig Bellamy will quit the coaching staff of RSC Anderlecht on Monday,” said a statement on Anderlecht’s website.

“Bellamy has previously struggled with mental health issues, which have recently reappeared. With his departure, the Welshman made a painful, but essential, decision about his health.”

Peter Verbeke, Anderlecht’s Director of Sports, offered a special note to the ex-Newcastle striker: “The great energy Craig has given us all is invaluable.” As a result, we must provide him with all of the time and rest he need.

He stated, “The entire club stands firmly behind him at this tough period.”

In his debut season with Liverpool, Bellamy scored nine goals in 41 appearances as the Reds reached the Champions League final under Rafa Benitez.

In 2011, he returned to Liverpool, scoring nine goals in two domestic cup finals and winning the League Cup under Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Jeremy Doku was one of numerous players who thanked the 42-year-old on social media for his efforts while at Anderlecht before moving to Rennes in 2020.

The announcement comes a year after Bellamy spoke up to Sky Sports about his mental health struggles during his playing career.

“During my profession, my depression was far worse, way worse, on the emotional side…,” he remarked. I’d returned home and had gone silent for three days.

"I had a wife and a young family, and I wouldn't say anything. I'd lock myself in a room and then turn on the television."