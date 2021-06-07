Due to injury, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has been forced to withdraw from the French Open.

In the second set of her second-round match against Magda Linette, world number one Ashleigh Barty succumbed to an ill-timed hip injury, ending her French Open season.

The top three seeds in the men’s draw all advanced, with Rafael Nadal extending his winning streak to 17 against Richard Gasquet, Novak Djokovic defeating Pablo Cuevas, and Roger Federer defeating Marin Cilic in four sets despite a confrontation with the umpire.

Iga Swiatek, the defending champion, defeated Rebecca Peterson 6-1, 6-1, while Cameron Norrie, Britain’s solitary remaining singles participant, defeated Lloyd Harris to set up a meeting with Rafael Nadal.

The image of the day Svitolina is the stat of the day.

The most well-known tennis couple is Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils. “He always has to agree with me because I’m the boss in the house,” Svitolina said after her triumph over Ann Li, when questioned about the nature of their relationship.

She subsequently said at a news conference, “That was a joke, because I’m going to get told off once he goes off the court for saying that.”

The misery of the French

While Norrie continues to represent the United Kingdom, this is the worst Roland Garros in the country’s history. Surprisingly, none of the 29 French players in the men’s and women’s singles have progressed past the third round.

strewn seeds

Women: Ashleigh Barty (no. 1), Karolina Pliskova (no. 9) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (no. 1). (32)

Gael Monfils (14), Alex De Minaur (21), Aslan Karatsev (24), Nikoloz Basilashvili (28) and Taylor Fritz (28). (30)

Who’ll be up next?

On Friday, Serena Williams will face fellow American Danielle Collins in the third round.

On Court Philippe Chatrier, Victoria Azarenka and Madison Keys will start the day, while Stefanos Tsitsipas will likely prefer the cooler temperatures of the night session versus big-serving John Isner.

Daniil Medvedev, the second seed, will face Reilly, another massive American. (This is a brief piece.)