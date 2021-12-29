Due to injury, the two-time Super Bowl champion is in a difficult situation.

If Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, he is an excellent quarterback for any NFL team.

However, as most people are aware, the two-time Super Bowl champion has been plagued by ailments, which has prevented him from reaching his full potential.

In the 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Garoppolo suffered a thumb injury when defensive lineman Denico Autry smashed him to the ground for a sack in the second quarter.

He’ll be absent for five to six weeks due to the aforementioned injury.

While he may return, his performance will most likely be hampered, putting the San Francisco 49ers in a bind.

Garoppolo did not practice with the Niners on Monday, December 27 and will be re-examined today, December 29.

Garoppolo was in pain and couldn’t throw, according to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“Monday didn’t feel great,” Shanahan admitted. “He couldn’t throw, and we’ll see how things go on Wednesday.” Hopefully, things will improve.” Even if the Illinois native returns, the accuracy and effectiveness of the process are quite doubtful.

“Being an NFL quarterback is difficult enough without having a thumb that prevents you from throwing accurately. Dr. Nirav Pandya, a UCSF orthopedic surgeon, told NBC Sports that even a few milliseconds here and there can throw off timing and accuracy.

As a result, Garoppolo’s future may be cloudy from here on out.

Shanahan is likely to turn to Trey Lance, who is widely regarded as the team’s leading candidate to take over as starting quarterback in a few years.

Shanahan might still be willing to take a shot on Garoppolo. However, there is a risk of abandoning the team’s overall push, which might have disastrous effects.