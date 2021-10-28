Due to family reasons, the $82 million star could choose Liverpool over Manchester United, according to transfer rumors.

The midfielder for Leeds United is rumored to be considering a move to Liverpool FC over Manchester United next summer.

Phillips, who is expected to leave Leeds at the end of the 2021-22 season, prefers Liverpool to Manchester United because he is concerned about the negative impact on him and his family if he moves to Old Trafford because of the bitter rivalry between Leeds and the Red Devils, according to the Daily Star in the United Kingdom.

Phillips’ family still lives in Leeds, and he does not want them to have to deal with any problems as a result of his decision to switch teams next summer.

At the age of 14, the English midfielder joined the Leeds United academy. At Elland Road, he progressed through the youth ranks before making his senior debut in the 2014-15 season.

Despite the fact that Phillips, who is under contract with Leeds until 2024, has not requested a transfer, the club is aware that a substantial offer from a bigger team could lure the midfielder, who is valued at over $82 million at his present club.

According to Eurosport, Leeds United are considering offering Phillips a long-term contract beyond 2024, as well as a big wage boost, which would make the 25-year-old midfielder the top earner in the current squad.

Phillips has 14 goals and 13 assists in almost 200 competitive matches for Leeds in all competitions, and has established himself as a key player at Elland Road over the years.

Manchester United is set to enter the summer transfer market in 2022 in search of a midfielder. Paul Pogba’s contract discussions with Manchester United have reportedly stopped after he was left out of the starting XI for the Liverpool encounter. Manchester United might lose their record-signing for free in 2022 if the situation remains unchanged until the end of the season.

The Reds did not sign a successor for Gini Wijnaldum, who left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent before of the 2021-22 season. As a result, Liverpool is keeping an eye on Phillips’ status as Jurgen Klopp looks to boost his midfield options in the summer transfer season.