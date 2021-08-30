Due to COVID-19 complications, renowned Filipino Dota 2 Caster “Lakad Matatag” has passed away.

Last Friday, August 27, the Esports community was given a huge loss when legendary Dota 2 caster Aldrin Paulo “Dunoo” Pangan passed away due to complications with his bout against COVID-19.

Pangan’s “Lakad Matatag, Normalin Normalin” remark in a match between Fnatic and Team Secret at ESL One Katowice in February 2018 cemented his place in Esports history, particularly in the Dota 2 community.

The slogan has gained so much traction that Valve co-founder and gaming legend Gabe Newell used it during the 2018 Internationals opening ceremony.

Pangan, affectionately known as “Kuya D” in the Philippines, was well known for bringing a lot of enthusiasm to each game with his partner caster Marlon “Lon” Marcelo.

Pangan and his family struggled to get him to the nearest medical facility because every hospital was already filled.

“It’s been days since I’ve gotten any sleep at all. Even a brief pause would result in relentless coughing until I stopped breathing. I’m at a loss on what to do. “It’s been days since I’ve slept (and) I’m hoping this stops soon,” Pangan wrote on Facebook.

He was also the voice behind the quotes “Easiest money of my life,” “Echo Slamma Jamma,” “The next level play,” and “You know what’s cooking?” Although “Lakad Matatag” is his most well-known and popular bit, he was also the voice behind the quotes “Easiest money of my life,” “Echo Slamma Jamma,” “The next level play,” and “You know what’s cooking? Boom.”

All of the aforementioned quotes have been incorporated into the conversation wheel, establishing Pangan as one of the most well-known figures in the Esports world.

On social media, many teams, celebrities, and entities have expressed their condolences for the renowned caster.

With his great energy and passion for the sport, Pangan’s legacy will be forever linked to helping grow the Esports industry in the Philippines.