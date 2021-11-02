Due to concerns about the Coronavirus, Atletico Madrid is selling ‘just 200 tickets’ for their Champions League match versus Liverpool.

According to sources, only 200 of Atletico Madrid’s ticket allocation for Wednesday’s Champions League encounter at Anfield has been sold due to rising Coronavirus fears.

According to the Daily Mail, fans of the Spanish club are deciding not to travel to Merseyside because of an increase in Delta variant cases.

For the first time since their round-of-16 clash in March 2020, Liverpool welcomes Atletico Madrid back to Anfield.

Over 3,000 fans traveled from Madrid for what turned out to be the final major football match in England before the sport was brought to a screeching halt.

The government’s and UEFA’s decision to proceed with the event as planned, despite Madrid being at the center of Europe’s Covid-19 outbreak, has been criticized, as preliminary studies show that 37 to 41 coronavirus deaths were linked to the match.

Pep Lijnders, Liverpool’s assistant manager, has disclosed that the club was also concerned about the decision to carry on as usual despite the virus’s rapid spread.

“Jurgen [Klopp] stated that was the first game in which he didn’t feel like playing football,” Lijnders told The Guardian.

“None of us anticipated the pandemic’s impact on the football world, let alone the rest of the world.

“However, I recall us debating whether it was appropriate for Madrid fans to attend around that time.”

This time, Atletico Madrid fans will not be flocking to the stadium in the hopes of watching their team repeat their previous performance.

Diego Simeone’s team knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League in 2019/20, but they beat them 3-2 at the Wando Metropolitano in their group stage clash last month.

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann was sent off in a frantic five-goal thriller, and Mohamed Salah’s winning penalty set up a mouth-watering encounter at Anfield this week.