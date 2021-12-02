Due to concerns about Peng, the WTA has suspended all tournaments in China.

WTA Tour chairman Steve Simon announced on Wednesday that all women’s tennis tournaments in China will be canceled due to worries about the safety of Chinese player Peng Shuai.

Before Covid-19 forced them to be rescheduled or cancelled, the WTA had planned 11 events in China this year.

The resumption of competition there has been put on hold for the time being.

“All WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, will be suspended immediately,” Simon added.

Following her charges of sexual assault against a powerful politician, Simon is still concerned about Peng.

“I don’t see how I can encourage our athletes to participate there in good conscience,” Simon added, “since Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and appears to have been coerced to refute her allegation of sexual assault.”

“Given the current state of affairs, I’m also quite concerned about the dangers that all of our players and staff may face if we organize events in China in 2022.”

Following her allegations that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, now in his 70s, coerced her into sex during a years-long on-again, off-again romance, Peng, a 35-year-old Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, has been missing for more than two weeks.

Peng’s allegations against Zhang were the first time that China’s #MeToo movement had reached the ruling Communist Party’s highest levels.

Peng was spotted at a tennis tournament in Beijing last month and spoke with Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, via video chat on November 21. In February, Beijing will host the Winter Olympics.

“While we now know where Peng is, I have severe concerns that she is safe, free, and unaffected by censorship, compulsion, or intimidation,” Simon stated.

“The WTA has been clear about what is required here, and we reiterate our desire for a full and honest investigation into Peng Shuai’s sexual assault allegation — without censorship.”

“None of it is acceptable, and it will never be acceptable. If influential people can silence women’s voices and push charges of sexual assault under the rug, the WTA’s founding principle of equality for women will suffer a major blow.

“That is something I will not and cannot allow to happen to the WTA and its players.”

The WTA would suffer if events in China were canceled, but Simon explained that “China’s leaders have left the WTA with no choice.”

“I’m extremely sorry it’s come to this,” Simon expressed his regret. “However, unless China takes the initiative, the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.