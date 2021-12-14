Due to ‘Bad Weather,’ Barcelona’s $102 million star could reject a move to Manchester United.

Because of “poor weather,” FC Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong may refuse a move to Manchester United or Bayern Munich, according to his father.

Barcelona is in financial trouble and sees the sale of de Jong as a way to free up some cash. John de Jong, the Dutch midfielder’s father, has claimed that at least five prominent European teams, including Manchester United and Bayern Munich, are interested in signing his son. Frenkie’s father, on the other hand, does not see his son leaving Camp Nou anytime soon.

John was probed about his son’s ties to Manchester United and Bayern Munich in an interview with the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad. John’s response was, “There is a lot of poor weather there. Of course, it’s about football, but it’s still significant.” It was previously stated that when Barcelona gave Manchester United the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho, the Red Devils turned down the deal and requested for Frenkie instead.

Frenkie, who has a deal with Barcelona until 2026, joined the La Liga club from Ajax in the summer of 2019 for $97 million. Despite winning only one prize with Barcelona — the Copa del Rey in 2020-21 – the Netherlands international has established himself as a crucial role. According to Transfermarkt, Frenkie is the most valuable player in La Liga, with a market value of roughly $102 million.

“Of course, I understand that Barcelona is in desperate need of funds, and a fantastic offer for Frenkie may assist, but I don’t think it will happen anytime soon. Despite the fact that all five of Europe’s best teams have phoned, “In the same interview, Frenkie’s father added.

Despite a lackluster season, Frenkie is a frequent starter for Barcelona, having made 19 appearances for the club in 2021-22, including 12 starts in 13 league games.

As Barcelona is in ninth place in La Liga, the 24-year-old midfielder has only one goal and two assists. The Catalans were even kicked out of the Champions League earlier this season, and were relegated to the Europa League, the second-tier European soccer competition.

It has also been stated that emerging midfielders Pedri and Gavi are highly regarded by Barcelona’s new head coach Xavi Hernandez, who feels they can fill the void left by Frenkie’s departure.