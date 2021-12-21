Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases, the NHL has decided to postpone games until Christmas Day.

From Wednesday, December 22 until Christmas Day, the National Hockey League (NHL) has decided to halt all games.

The decision comes just a few months after coronavirus-related shutdowns forced the closure of ten teams’ facilities.

The Associated Press stated that 44 of the 49 postponements occurred in the last two weeks, with the delta and omicron varieties spreading across North America.

Virus protocol is in effect for more than 15% of the league’s 700+ participants.

A possible league-wide stoppage was being contemplated as early as Tuesday, December 21, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

COVID-19 testing will resume on Sunday, December 26 when the players return to team facilities.

Some teams, however, objected to the decision, claiming that they would rather slog it out because there is no guarantee that things will improve following a break in league play.

The NHL had already made various attempts to resolve the escalating COVID-19 problem.

The NHL has been extending testing measures and banning spectators from watching games live once again, among other things.

Cross-border travel has also been halted for NHL teams located in Canada who are set to play those based in the United States. The games in question will be rescheduled at a later time.

This comes on the heels of the NBA agreeing to enable teams to hire substitute players.

As a result of some clubs not having enough players ready to play in scheduled games, several games have been forced to be canceled.

An NBA team can sign a substitute player for every rostered player who tests positive for COVID-19 under the terms of the agreement.

In addition, if a team receives two positive tests, they will be compelled to sign a replacement player.

Aside from that, athletes with a two-way contract will no longer have a season-long limit on the number of games they can play.

According to ESPN, teams that can field 13 players or have fewer than four players injured would not be able to add replacement players.