Due to a Pogba issue, Barcelona may be unable to sign Haaland; learn more here.

Due to a scenario involving Manchester United star Paul Pogba, FC Barcelona may withdraw from the battle to sign Erling Haaland.

Mino Raiola, a spokesperson for Haaland, met with Barcelona president Joan Laporte in Italy on Monday. Along with Haaland, Raiola offered Barcelona three more players: Xavi Simons of PSG, Paul Pogba of Juventus, and Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax. According to Spanish daily SPORT, all three are Raiola clients, and their contracts are slated to end in the summer of 2022.

While the issue of Simons and Mazraoui is straightforward because the Catalans are equally interested in signing the two, Barcelona has made it obvious that they do not want to sign Pogba due to his high wage demands and the resulting agent commissions.

If Raiola continues to demand that Barcelona can only acquire Haaland if they agree to sign Pogba, the Catalans will not proceed with the talks because the club does not believe it is financially or tactically realistic, given head coach Xavi Hernandez’s preferences, according to Goal.

Even though Haaland’s contract with Borussia Dortmund runs until 2024, he has an informal clause in his contract that allows him to depart in the summer of 2022 for a fixed cost of $85 million. Apart from the Pogba scenario, Football Espana reports that Barcelona will attempt to cut the commissions paid to both Raiola and Haaland’s father in order to make the deal financially viable.

With Sergio Aguero’s abrupt retirement due to a heart problem, Barcelona is considering Haaland as the “punch line” the squad requires. In just 15 competitive appearances this season, Haaland has scored 19 goals and provided three assists for Dortmund.

Meanwhile, it has been stated that Manchester United has acknowledged that Pogba would leave the club at the end of the 2021-22 season, and that Gavi of Barcelona has been chosen as his “natural replacement.”

The Red Devils intend to offer Gavi, who is 17 years old, a substantial contract that Barcelona will be unable to match at this time.

Barcelona and Manchester United are both struggling in La Liga and the Premier League at the moment. The Catalans and Red Devils are ninth and sixth in their respective league tables after 16 games.