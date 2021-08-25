Due to a hamstring injury, Serena Williams will be unable to compete in the US Open.

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the US Open owing to a strained hamstring she suffered in a first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon in late June.

Williams, who turns 40 on Sept. 26, made a statement about her choice on Instagram.

Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) shared a post.

“After much thought and consideration, and on the advice of my physicians and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open in order to allow my body to fully heal from a torn hamstring. New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world, and it’s also one of my favorite locations to play—I’ll miss seeing the fans, but I’ll be rooting for everyone from afar. Thank you for your continuing love and support. Williams wrote, “I’ll see you shortly.”

In Flushing Meadows, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are also not competing. https://t.co/hRIFWBZCB6

“We’ve done everything we could,” Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou said in a statement. “It is terrible, but this is the only conceivable decision.”

Williams has a career record of 23 Grand Slam singles championships, with her first coming at the 1999 U.S. Open. With a total of 24, Margaret Court is the only player in tennis history to have done so. Williams has won the Australian Open seven times, Wimbledon seven times, the US Open six times, and the French Open three times. Williams has a 190-34 career record and four Olympic gold medals.

Rodger Federer has had four knee operations, and Rafael Nadal withdrew due to severe foot discomfort, so Williams isn’t the only legend missing the U.S. Open. This will be the first major tournament in which none of the three will compete since 1997. Williams first competed at the Australian Open in 1998, Federer in 1999, and Nadal in 2003.

The US Open will take place in Queens from Monday until September 12th. The US Open is the year’s penultimate Grand Slam, allowing Williams plenty of time to rest before the Australian Open in January.