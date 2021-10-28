Due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore, ONE: X has been forced to reschedule.

Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in Singapore, ONE Championship’s chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, has stated that their 10-year anniversary show, ONE: X, will be rescheduled for next year.

Chatri stated in a lengthy Facebook post that their other November and December events will go on as planned.

“I am grateful and appreciative of [the Singapore Government’s]extraordinary leadership and excellence. Please note that our regular shows for November and December will go on as scheduled,” he remarked.

According to Reuters, Singapore saw a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections, with the health ministry reporting 5,324 cases on Wednesday, October 27. This is the biggest single-day number since the epidemic began.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson were supposed to fight in a hybrid MMA–Muay Thai main event, as well as a blood feud between Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker.

Rodtang and Johnson’s special rules superfight was scheduled to be the first of its type, with the first and third rounds being fought under Muay Thai regulations and the second and fourth rounds being fought under MMA standards.

Rodtang acquired the illness despite being completely vaccinated, which resulted in his withdrawal from the ONE: First Strike card held on October 15th.

The media teleconference between Lineker and the defending ONE bantamweight champion was immensely entertaining, with the two combatants trading insults that left fans eagerly anticipating their in-cage encounter.

Lineker began the discussion by stating that in previous fights, competitors had stated they were going to knock him out.

Feeling belittled, Fernandes retaliated by threatening to knock Lineker out if he thought he could take the bantamweight belt from him.

Apart from the two main events, Garry Tonon will have the opportunity of a lifetime when he fights Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight title.

The ONE: X card hasn’t been completed yet, and Chatri has hinted that there will be more surprises in store for fans.

“ONE: X will not only mark our tenth anniversary, but it will also be the most significant event in our history.” I can’t wait to show you what else ONE: X has in store for fans. “Watch this space for more exciting news,” he said.