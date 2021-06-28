Due to a concussion, Hamish Watson will miss the Lions’ match against Japan.

The British and Irish Lions have been dealt a blow ahead of their pre-tour match against Japan on Saturday, with Hamish Watson ruled out due to concussion.

Watson suffered a head injury while training at the Lions’ camp in Jersey on Tuesday and is now undergoing return-to-play procedures, preventing him from making his Murrayfield debut.

Wales’ Justin Tipuric, a veteran of two previous Lions tours who has been moved into the starting XV after being left out of Warren Gatland’s initial 23-man squad, fills the gap at openside.

Gatland chose Watson as one of four Scotsmen to start the match, which will be played at Murrayfield in front of a crowd of 16,500 for the opener of the South Africa tour.

It denies the 29-year-old an opportunity to make an early impression on Lions management in the race for a back row position against the Springboks.

Watson was named Six Nations Player of the Year after a string of impressive performances, including Scotland’s impressive away victories over England and France.