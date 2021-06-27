Due to a back ailment, Zander Ferguson has been ruled out of the Lions’ match against Japan.

Zander Fagerson is the second Scotland international to be ruled out of Saturday’s match between the British and Irish Lions and Japan in Edinburgh.

Due to a back spasm that stopped him from practicing on Thursday morning, Fagerson has been replaced at tighthead prop by Tadhg Furlong, with Kyle Sinckler being elevated to the bench.

Due to the setback, only winger Duhan Van Der Merwe and loosehead prop Rory Sutherland remain in the starting XV for Scotland. From the bench, Ali Price provides scrum-half cover.

After suffering a head injury in training 24 hours earlier, winger Hamish Watson withdrew on Wednesday to begin concussion recovery protocols, allowing Justin Tipuric to fill in at openside.

Warren Gatland originally chose a large local contingent as a reference to the match being held in Edinburgh, where a crowd of 16,500 is expected for the Lions’ third ever appearance on British soil.

“It’s a shame Zander won’t be able to run out as a Lion at Murrayfield, but he’s not quite 100 percent,” Gatland said.

“It’s not worth the risk because he’ll get a chance to start the next two games and establish a claim for a Test position in South Africa.”

England are still not represented in a Lions starting XV for the first time in 71 years, despite the drop-outs, although Sinckler’s promotion means five of Eddie Jones’ men are on the bench.

It provides Sinckler an early chance to make an impression after he was initially passed over for Lions selection in favor of Andrew Porter, whose tour was cut short due to a toe injury before it began.

On July 3, the Lions will meet the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg in the first of eight matches on their South African trip.