Dubois Still Faces Long Road to Boxing Greatness, Amir Khan Says

Daniel Dubois could still have a long way to go before achieving the legacy of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, despite the chance to dethrone Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title. That’s the view of former two-time world champion Amir Khan, who insists that a victory over the Ukrainian, even if Dubois manages to defeat him at Wembley this weekend, won’t catapult him into the ranks of boxing’s all-time greats just yet.

Dubois, the current IBF heavyweight champion, faces Usyk for a second time after a loss to the 2012 Olympic gold medalist in 2023. The 25-year-old British fighter enters the match on the back of an impressive knockout win over Joshua last year, which secured his place as a legitimate world champion. However, Usyk remains undefeated in all seven of his bouts with UK fighters, including victories over both Fury and Joshua, as well as wins over Derek Chisora and Tony Bellew.

Khan Cautious About Dubois’ Chances

Even if Dubois were to pull off the upset against the unbeaten, two-weight undisputed champion, Khan believes it would take more than just one victory to surpass the legacy of Fury and Joshua. “If Dubois wins, it’s hard to say he’s surpassed AJ and Tyson Fury because he’s just done it in one fight, whereas these guys have been fighting for many years,” Khan said during an interview with Genting Casino. “They’ve been in wars with Wilder and others, so it’s hard to make that claim. But if he keeps winning, maybe. If he beats Usyk again and adds a few more top names to his record, he could eventually surpass them.”

Despite the potential for an upset, Khan remains skeptical of Dubois’ ability to avenge his loss to Usyk. Khan points out that Usyk’s skillset, rather than his physical attributes, has been key to his dominance. “Power doesn’t matter to Usyk. Size doesn’t matter to him. He’s a well-rounded boxer who knows how to use his hands and land shots that you don’t see coming,” Khan added. “Even if it goes the distance, I still see Usyk winning. Dubois will try to potshot him, but Usyk will control the fight.”

Khan’s harsh prediction leaves little room for optimism for Dubois, who will need to prove himself in future bouts before being considered among the elite in boxing history. The heavyweight division remains as competitive as ever, with Usyk’s supremacy yet to be challenged in any meaningful way.