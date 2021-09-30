Dubai’s glitzy Expo kicks off with a spectacular show.

Despite the pandemic, Dubai opened its grandiose Expo 2020 on Thursday with a glitzy ceremony featuring fireworks and light displays in an attempt to woo the globe.

As Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum declared the $7 billion Expo open, stunning projections illuminated the domed Al Wasl Plaza, the site’s focal point.

“The entire globe gathers in the UAE as we begin Expo 2020 Dubai together, with Allah’s blessing,” Sheikh Hamdan remarked.

The event featured Chinese pianist Lang Lang and blind Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who ended it in front of Dubai’s royal rulers.

Despite the European Parliament’s appeal for member states to boycott the United Arab Emirates because of its human rights record, the ceremony starts off a six-month international fair that will be attended by nearly 190 countries.

Expo 2020, the first in the Middle East, is expected to attract 25 million visitors, making it the biggest attended event since the plague. The Tokyo Olympics were place without many spectators this year.

However, travel restrictions remain in effect around the world during a spectacle that began a year late and was planned before Covid-19.

Although the organizers have yet to respond to a request for information on ticket sales, discounts are already being provided, and Dubai government employees have been given six days off to attend.

The extravagant spectacle in Al Wasl Plaza, the centerpiece of the massive Expo site that sprawls across an area twice the size of Monaco, featured themes of sustainability and the planet’s future.

The purpose-built showground in the Dubai suburbs, where countries compete for originality and invention, is dotted with futuristic structures.

Expos have had a shaky recent track record, with the 2017 edition in Kazakhstan marred by corruption and violent riots in Milan in 2015 by demonstrators outraged by the event’s expense.

The first international exhibition took place in London in 1851, in the newly constructed Crystal Palace. The Eiffel Tower was depicted in the 1889 Paris edition as a temporary attraction.

Expo 2020 will be tainted by the pandemic, with masks and social segregation required on site. To enter, visitors must be vaccinated or have a negative PCR test.

The United Arab Emirates, which has a population of 10 million people, has seen a remarkable decline in coronavirus cases, with the number falling below 300 this week, less than half of what it was a fortnight ago.

Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates, has. Brief News from Washington Newsday.