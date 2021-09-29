Drew McIntyre Issues a Warning to Big E and Roman Reigns in the WWE.

Drew McIntyre may be back in the spotlight soon, and he’s made it clear that he wants to wear a belt again.

As things stand right now, the most likely target is WWE Champion Big E.

Despite the fact that Big E is currently involved in a storyline with Bobby Lashley, the Scottish wrestler has made sure that he is still lurking about.

McIntyre was defeated by Lashley for the title at Hell in A Cell, and a clause in his contract prevents him from challenging “The Almighty” to a rematch.

However, now that Big E is the champion, the 36-year-old has a clear route to reclaim the WWE Championship.

The WWE Draft, on the other hand, may put a stumbling block in McIntyre’s way. It’s possible that he’ll be drafted to SmackDown.

Instead of going after Big E, the Scottish wrestler would go after Roman Reigns.

However, Reigns, like Big E and Lashley, is involved in a storyline involving Brock Lesnar and Finn Balor.

In any case, McIntyre’s best bet right now is to wait and see where he ends up following the WWE Draft.

However, if recent local advertisements are any indication, McIntyre may be on his way to SmackDown.

The last time Reigns and McIntyre faced off was at WWE Survivor Series 2020, when the Tribal Chief won the Champion vs. Champion battle.