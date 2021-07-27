Dressel Launches Olympic Gold Rush As Titmus Wins Pool Duel

Ariarne Titmus of Australia won a dramatic 400m freestyle fight with Katie Ledecky of the United States in the Olympic pool on Monday, while Caeleb Dressel began his quest for a seven-gold haul in style.

At the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, world-record holder Adam Peaty continued his dominance in the 100m breaststroke, defending his title to deliver Britain its first gold medal of the Games.

On the third day of competition in Tokyo, Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway won the men’s triathlon despite a weird false start.

Ledecky arrived in Japan after winning four gold medals and a silver at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, but Titmus has been chasing her down, dethroning her as world champion in 2019 and dominating the timesheets this season.

After an enthralling battle, Titmus edged clear over the final 50m to touch in 3min 56.69sec. Only Ledecky, the current world record holder, has ever gone faster.

“I tried to keep as calm as possible and utilise the speed that I have,” said the Australian, whose victory was greeted with jubilation by her coach, who ripped off his mask and gesticulated.

“I’m pretty pleased of myself for pulling it off in the backside versus someone who has a tremendous second half of her race.”

To finish the morning session, the US team, led by Dressel, raced to gold in the men’s 4x100m relay in the third-fastest time ever.

After Dressel took the lead, Zach Apple led them home, with blistering legs from Blake Pieroni and Bowen Becker ensuring they crossed the finish line in 3:08.97, ahead of Italy and Australia.

It may be the start of a seven-title run for Dressel, 24, whose 13 world titles have inevitably drawn parallels to Phelps, who won eight gold medals in 2008 and a total of 23 in his career.

Peaty’s relentless dominance in the 100m breaststroke race continued as he won in 57.37 seconds over Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands, while Maggie MacNeil of Canada defeated Sarah Sjostrom to win the women’s 100m butterfly.

After a comical start, Norway’s Blummenfelt won the men’s triathlon earlier on Monday.

After crossing the finish line in 1hr 45min 04sec, the 27-year-old celebrated by raising the winning line tape above his head and then hurling himself to the ground.

The chaotic start, which saw nearly two-thirds of the 56 participants rush into the water and begin the swimming leg only to be dragged back, was the main talking point after the event.

It was the reason of the messed-up start. Brief News from Washington Newsday.