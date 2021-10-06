Dream All-Star Player Apologizes For Viral Fight Video, according to WNBA News.

Courtney Williams, a soon-to-be-former member of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, has apologized for a video that recently went viral.

Last May, the 27-year-old Georgia native was one of several WNBA players who brawled outside an Atlanta day club.

Crystal Bradford, a teammate of Williams, was also involved in the brawl.

The video was only posted last weekend, and the WNBA All-Star even mocked it.

According to ESPN, the event occurred shortly after the WNBA season began, based on the timing of the deleted video.

Williams has apologized for the event, recognizing the negative impact of the footage. On her Twitter account, she wrote the following.

“I want to express my heartfelt regret for the footage that was posted yesterday,” Williams stated. “I would never want to project a poor image of myself or the organization.”

“I’m learning on a daily basis, therefore I ask for grace as I go. I apologize again to everyone involved, and I promise to do better in the future.”

The footgae lasted 39 minutes long and appears to feature another Dream player in Kalani Brown.

Williams is said to have filmed it with her lover Glamazontay, a YouTube star with over 870,000 subscribers.

The origins of the battle are unknown as of this writing. Although several security personnel can be seen in the video attempting to calm things down, police were not involved.

Both the WNBA and the Dream are now investigating the situation.

The Dream issued a statement on Monday, October 4, saying, “The behavior in the video is abhorrent and does not correspond with our beliefs as an organization.” “This is a significant concern for us, and we’re working with the league to obtain more information and determine next steps.”

Whatever the outcome of that, the Dream has already taken action.

Williams and Bradford will not be re-signed under any circumstances, according to sources quoted by Howard Megdal, the editor of The Next Hoops.

Williams has played for four different teams since joining the league in 2016. He seemed to be on his way to a sixth one.