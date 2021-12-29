Draymond Green praises his former teammate as the NBA’s second-best trash-talker.

The NBA today has a lot of trash-talkers, but Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is by far the best at getting inside his opponents’ heads.

NBA fans have been amused for years by players who excel at running their mouths on the floor.

Rasheed Wallace, Gary Payton, and Kevin Garnett have all been among the best in the category in the past. Warriors’ Green currently holds that distinction.

Despite his acceptance of the accolades, Green is fully aware that he is not alone. Kevin Durant, a former colleague of his in the NBA, is reportedly also in the mix.

When Green was asked who is the best trash-talker in the NBA after him, he answered, “I think you started to understand it now with the more he talks on Twitter or the more he’s caught saying something to fans in the seats, [it’s] KD [Kevin Durant].”

Green went on to say that most of the time when the former MVP uses his gift of gab, they don’t know what to say in response since they know he’s “Kevin Durant.”

“Since I’ve been in the league, I’ve always told folks that KD is one of the biggest trash talkers,” he said. “And it would be rude, like ‘Ay, who is this?'” KD would spin the person around, as if he was trying to see the name on the back of his jersey. K would say things to people and you’d think to yourself, “Hey, you’re Kevin Durant.” I’m not sure what I can say in response.” Green just revealed another interesting fact about Durant.

Green was coming off his finest scoring season with the Dubs, averaging 14 points per game, when he was traded to the Warriors in 2016.

Aware that with Durant’s arrival, the team’s offense will be disrupted, as Durant will almost certainly score in bunches.

Green stated that he took the “choice” to take a step back and let the offensive player do his thing.

“I made the choice right immediately that I would be the one to sacrifice shots – I didn’t want Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, or Kevin [Durant] coming in and having to find out how to play any other manner than what he was used to,” the three-time All-Star admitted. “That carried on for three years,” says the narrator.﻿