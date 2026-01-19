Drake Maye and Ann Michael Shine Ahead of AFC Playoffs

vbnetCopy code

As the New England Patriots prepare for their AFC Divisional Round showdown with the Houston Texans, all eyes are not only on rookie quarterback Drake Maye but also his wife, Ann Michael Maye, whose viral social media presence has added an unexpected layer of excitement to the playoff buildup. While Maye is focused on extending his breakout season, Ann Michael’s rise to prominence has captivated Patriots fans, earning her the title of “First Lady of New England” from the team’s passionate fanbase.

Ann Michael’s Viral Impact and Game Day Glam

Ann Michael Maye, born Ann Michael Hudson on August 11, 2003, in Huntersville, North Carolina, has become a sensation well beyond the football field. As Drake’s college sweetheart, she’s been by his side since middle school, supporting him through his rise at the University of North Carolina and his meteoric jump to the NFL. While Drake has led the Patriots to a remarkable 14-3 regular season and a second-year leap into the Pro Bowl and All-Pro ranks, Ann Michael has built her own brand, starting with viral baking tutorials that have taken the internet by storm.

Her TikTok account, now boasting over 380,000 followers, grew rapidly following her “Bakemas” series in December, where she posted a new holiday baking recipe every day. Fans from around the world have gushed over her videos, with many celebrating her down-to-earth style and culinary creativity. One fan recently remarked, “We all stan the First Lady of New England,” cementing her place in the hearts of Patriots supporters.

On game days, Ann Michael has embraced her new life in Massachusetts. She’s been spotted exploring Newbury Street and taking weekend getaways to nearby destinations like Newport and Nantucket. But it’s her presence on social media that truly makes waves. Ahead of the divisional playoff game against the Texans, she turned heads at Gillette Stadium, donning a bold “I LOVE DRAKE MAYE” shirt that quickly went viral, with fans and media alike commenting on her game-day enthusiasm. Social media erupted with reactions to her playful TikTok posts, which included a baking video featuring her in a Patriots sweater.

Drake Maye’s Stellar Season and Support from Home

Drake Maye’s sophomore season in the NFL has been nothing short of spectacular. After being named the starting quarterback for the Patriots in mid-October 2024, he helped lead the team to its first playoff berth since 2018. With 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions, Maye’s performance has earned him second-team All-Pro honors and placed the Patriots at the top of the AFC East.

While his stellar play on the field is grabbing the headlines, Maye has been quick to credit his wife for playing a pivotal role in his success. “She’s been awesome. She’s been a great addition up here for me,” Maye said, noting how her support during their whirlwind offseason—culminating in their wedding at the Grandfather Golf and Country Club in North Carolina—has helped him settle into life in New England.

As the Patriots look to extend their playoff run, their quarterback’s electric performance on the field and his wife’s captivating presence off it continue to make them the talk of the town. Whether it’s a perfectly thrown touchdown or a perfectly baked treat, the Mayes have become New England’s new power couple, and fans are eager to see what the future holds for both of them.

With the Patriots’ divisional matchup with the Texans set for Sunday afternoon, all attention will be on Drake Maye’s ability to continue his stellar performance against one of the league’s toughest defenses, with high praise already coming from Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who’s impressed with Maye’s ability to escape the pocket and throw the deep ball. Patriots fans are hoping to see fireworks both on and off the field, as the team chases a spot in the AFC Championship.