DraftKings, a sports betting company, has made a $22.5 billion bid for Entain.

As online sports betting booms on both sides of the Atlantic, UK gambling firm Entain announced on Wednesday that it had received a $22.5 billion buyout approach from US rival DraftKings.

As the gambling industry strives to consolidate, Entain said the offer came after it had rejected a cheaper offer from DraftKings.

The statement said, “The board of Entain will carefully review the proposal, and a subsequent announcement will be made as and when appropriate.”

The cash and stock offer had previously been announced by the UK firm, but the price had not been disclosed.

DraftKings’ enhanced offer, according to Entain, was priced at?28 per share, for a total value of?16.5 billion ($22.5 billion, 19.2 billion euros).

The rejected offer was valued at?25 per share and comes after Entain turned down a?8.0 billion acquisition bid from US casino behemoth MGM in January.

Even if the DraftKings deal is allowed, according to Laura Hoy of Hargreaves Lansdown, “normal regulatory scrutiny could be further complicated by antitrust worries due to BetMGM, Entain’s joint venture with US casino operator MGM.”

Entain owns the Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops in the United Kingdom, as well as a number of online gambling sites that specialize in football and horse racing bets.

DraftKings is a fantasy sports betting site that specializes on the major American sports of football, basketball, baseball, and ice hockey.

Entain’s stock rose 18 percent late Tuesday after news of a new takeover proposal was made shortly before London trading closed.

At the open on Wednesday, it was up another 8% to?24.43.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index in London, on which Entain is listed, increased by 1% overall.

The buyout news comes after 888 agreed earlier this month to buy competitor William Hill’s non-US operations in a deal aimed at building a major online betting group.

Caesars Entertainment, a US company, agreed to sell the company for?2.2 billion.

Last year, Caesars bought all of William Hill, which has over 1,400 betting shops in the UK, for around?3.0 billion, but stated at the time that it only wanted the US portion of the business.

After the Supreme Court of the United States removed a ban on sports betting in 2018, the gambling industry in the United States has exploded.

For nearly 25 years, the ban had covered almost the entire country, with the significant exception of Las Vegas.

While limitations in the United States have been relaxed, governments throughout the world have not. Brief News from Washington Newsday.