Dougie Imrie Joins Raith Rovers as New Manager, Brings Trusted Assistant

Dougie Imrie has accepted the position as Raith Rovers’ new manager, bringing a long-time trusted ally with him as part of the deal. The 42-year-old has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Scottish Championship side after a compensation agreement was reached between Raith Rovers and his current club, Morton.

Imrie, who had successful talks with Rovers officials, is set to take charge of the team immediately. His first match in control will likely be the Scottish Cup fixture against Alloa Athletic this weekend. Imrie’s appointment comes after the departure of former Rovers manager Barry Robson, who was sacked earlier this month.

Imrie’s Loyalty to Long-Time Assistant Andy Millen

A key part of Imrie’s move to Raith Rovers is the return of his former assistant, Andy Millen. Millen, who had worked alongside Imrie for years, was not renewed by Morton earlier in 2025, a decision that left a lasting impact on Imrie. As soon as he was approached for the Rovers job, one of his first calls was to Millen, inviting him to rejoin the staff. Millen, who previously played for Raith Rovers in 1997, will now help lead the club’s efforts in the second half of the season.

During his tenure at Morton, Imrie earned praise for consistently achieving strong results despite working with one of the lowest budgets in the Championship. His impressive track record made him the ideal candidate to replace Robson at Rovers, where he will now look to build upon the club’s existing potential.

Meanwhile, Morton has already begun the search for a new manager. In the interim, technical head coach Billy Davies is set to oversee team operations, although he is not expected to take the managerial role on a full-time basis.