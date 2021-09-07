Doubts about James Rodriguez and Rafa Benitez persist, but Everton’s quality remains.

In some ways, I was relieved to see James Rodriguez stay at the club after much rumors that he might leave this summer.

This is partly due to the fact that we supporters are all excited to see him in person at Goodison Park.

He didn’t play even when a small number of spectators were permitted inside the stadium to watch games live last season.

Although the manner Rafa Benitez sets up does not suit him, I believe he has the ability to make a significant difference in this Everton side.

He has the eye and the quality to perhaps win us the game in a close game.

You only have to look back at last season to see some of his magical moments, such as the pass that led to Richarlison’s goal in the derby.

While we all know he isn’t the hardest worker and often needs to be carried through games, you can’t argue with his numbers from last season.

I sincerely hope Rafa can find a place for him in the team, albeit I have my doubts that the Everton manager would do so.

But, at the end of the day, if he is a member of the football club and we are paying his salary, he should be participating in some way.

I believe he has the potential to make a difference for Everton this season, and maybe we will finally get to see him in action.

Every Premier League game is difficult, but we know that the game against Burnley on Monday will be even more difficult.

But, in my opinion, next week’s game provides Everton with the ideal opportunity to end their terrible home form from previous season.

Last season, no matter who we played at Goodison, we struggled, and I believe we showed much too much respect to the opposition.

While we have played on the front foot in the last few games, we have forced the opposition to make mistakes.

But we know what Burnley is all about, and our back four must be ready for the battle ahead. “The summary has come to an end.”