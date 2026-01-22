Dostal Leads Ducks Past Avalanche in Shootout Thriller

Goaltender Lukáš Dostal was the hero for the Anaheim Ducks as they secured a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in a shootout at Ball Arena on January 21, 2026. Despite being outshot 41-16, Anaheim’s netminder stood tall, denying several key opportunities and sealing the win after a tense shootout that left Colorado frustrated. The Ducks’ triumph extended their winning streak to five games, while the Avalanche’s late rally fell short, marking a rare defeat on home ice.

Late Rally Falls Short

The game was a back-and-forth battle, with Colorado dominating possession and shots throughout much of regulation. Despite firing 41 shots at Dostal, the Avalanche struggled to break through. Head coach Jared Bednar pointed to offensive execution as a key issue, noting, “Our offense wasn’t doing a whole bunch,” as missed opportunities piled up. Even as Colorado ramped up pressure, a lack of crisp passing and overpassing led to few clear-cut scoring chances.

Meanwhile, Anaheim spent most of the game on the defensive, often clearing the puck and riding out Colorado’s offense. The Ducks capitalized on a crucial turnover early in the second period when Sam Malinski mishandled the puck in Colorado’s offensive zone. Cutter Gauthier seized the moment, setting up Jeffrey Viel for a quick wrist shot that beat Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood. Viel’s goal, his second in three games with Anaheim, put the Ducks on top 1-0. Despite facing only 16 shots, Wedgewood remarked, “They had nothing. I mean, I think they just dumped the puck for 40 minutes,” reflecting his surprise at trailing despite little work in the first two periods.

With several key players absent, including Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish, Viel’s timely contributions were crucial for Anaheim. In addition to Viel, the Ducks also struggled with injuries, with both Carlsson and McTavish unavailable for this game. However, Anaheim kept its composure and managed to hold on until late in the third period.

The Avalanche finally found their equalizer with just 3:39 remaining in regulation. Artturi Lehkonen, moved to the second line for the game, blasted a one-timer past Dostal following a sharp pass from Brock Nelson, tying the score 1-1. The goal energized the Ball Arena crowd and gave Colorado a chance to earn a point. It also marked Lehkonen’s second consecutive game with a goal after a recent scoring slump.

Despite their momentum, the Avalanche couldn’t capitalize on two power-play opportunities in the final minutes of the third period, failing to generate sustained pressure. The inability to convert on the man advantage, particularly in a game of such tight margins, left Bednar frustrated with his team’s execution.

In overtime, Colorado applied more pressure, outshooting Anaheim 3-0, but Dostal again came up big with key saves. The Avalanche had a golden chance when Nelson found space for a shot, but Dostal denied him once more. With both teams still locked at 1-1, the game moved to the shootout.

In the shootout, Anaheim’s Mikael Granlund and Gauthier scored, while Dostal stopped both Nelson and Martin Necas to secure the win for the Ducks. The shootout victory capped off an incredible performance from the young goaltender, who made 40 saves and played a pivotal role in his team’s success.

The loss dropped Colorado’s record to 34-5-9 on the season, but they still sit atop the NHL standings. Anaheim’s win, powered by Dostal’s heroics, was a statement victory for the team, marking a strong start to their six-game road trip. The night also marked a milestone for Ducks veteran Alex Killorn, who played his 1,000th career NHL game.

As the season progresses, Colorado will aim to bounce back in their next game against the Philadelphia Flyers on January 23, while the Ducks will look to extend their winning streak as they head to Seattle.