Dortmund’s Schlotterbeck Contract Talks Heat Up Ahead of St. Pauli Clash

Borussia Dortmund is preparing to host FC St. Pauli on Saturday, January 17, 2026, in what promises to be an exciting Bundesliga encounter. As the two teams take the field at Signal Iduna Park, the focus is not just on the game itself but also on the future of one of Dortmund’s star players, Nico Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck’s Contract Drama Adds Extra Tension

The 26-year-old center-back has been a key figure in Dortmund’s defense this season, featuring in 20 matches and scoring two goals. As his current contract approaches its end, Dortmund has intensified efforts to secure Schlotterbeck’s services for the long term. His performances have caught the attention of top European clubs, but Dortmund is now working to make him the highest-paid player in their squad. Reports suggest that Schlotterbeck, who had been initially uncertain, is now leaning towards staying with the club as negotiations gain momentum.

“The club’s efforts to keep me have not gone unnoticed,” Schlotterbeck said, expressing gratitude for Dortmund’s commitment. For the club, retaining Schlotterbeck would be a statement of intent as they aim to stay competitive both in domestic and European competitions. No formal offers have arrived for Schlotterbeck yet, leaving Dortmund with a narrow window of opportunity to finalize the deal.

On the pitch, Dortmund enters this fixture with strong form. They have scored 32 goals in 17 Bundesliga matches, with the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding just 15 goals. Their goal differential of +17 places them second in the league, a testament to their balance between attack and defense. The Signal Iduna Park faithful will expect nothing short of a dominant performance as Dortmund seeks to maintain its pursuit of the Bundesliga’s top spots.

Meanwhile, St. Pauli, struggling at 16th place with a goal differential of -14, faces a tough task. The team has found scoring difficult, netting just 14 goals in 16 games. Defensively, they have conceded 28 goals, ranking ninth in the league for goals allowed. After a close 2-1 loss to VfL Wolfsburg, St. Pauli will be hoping to shock Dortmund and climb out of the relegation zone.

One player to watch for St. Pauli is defender Hauke Wahl, who has managed a solitary goal this season and is seen as a long shot to make an impact in this match. His odds to score are set at +3300, indicating the slim chances for the underdog to upset Dortmund. Despite the modest numbers, Wahl has been opportunistic in his efforts, and he could play a role in the game’s dynamics if St. Pauli is to pull off a surprise result.

For Dortmund, the strategy will likely involve maintaining their defensive strength while continuing their potent attack. With players like Julian Brandt and Marco Reus offering creativity, Dortmund will look to control possession and dictate the game. Their offensive potency has been a key aspect of their season, and they will expect to rack up goals against a struggling St. Pauli side.

The match will be broadcast on ESPN+ for U.S. viewers and on Sky Sport Bundesliga 1 and DAZN in Germany. Fans are eagerly anticipating the clash, with online communities buzzing about potential lineups, predictions, and the ongoing contract saga surrounding Schlotterbeck.

For St. Pauli, this match represents both a monumental challenge and a crucial opportunity to get points against one of Germany’s biggest clubs. Can they defy the odds, or will Dortmund’s superior form and firepower prove too much to overcome? With the match about to begin, both teams will be keen to make their mark on the field and off it.