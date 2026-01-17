Dortmund Survives St. Pauli’s Fightback to Claim 3-2 Victory

Emre Can’s late penalty helped Borussia Dortmund secure a 3-2 win over St. Pauli on January 17, 2026, as the home side weathered a second-half comeback from their opponents in a thrilling Bundesliga encounter at Signal Iduna Park.

With this victory, Dortmund extended their unbeaten run, keeping the pressure on league leaders Bayern Munich. The win came after a hard-fought battle, as St. Pauli showed remarkable resilience despite a depleted squad. The result leaves Dortmund second in the league with 36 points, while St. Pauli remains near the relegation zone.

Dramatic Second-Half Turns the Tide

Despite Dortmund’s dominance in the first half, it was a late penalty that ultimately sealed their win. The match began with an aggressive start from the hosts, and their pressure paid off when Julian Brandt opened the scoring just before halftime, slotting home a clever cross from Karim Adeyemi.

The second half saw a more intense pace, with Dortmund doubling their lead through Adeyemi, who finished a counterattack move after being set up by Fábio Silva. At 2-0, it looked like Dortmund would coast to victory, but St. Pauli had other plans.

St. Pauli, missing key players due to injuries, pulled one back through James Sands, who scored with a header from an Eric Smith corner. The visitors’ determination continued as Ricky-Jade Jones, introduced as a substitute, equalized shortly afterward, smashing home a cross from Smith.

But Dortmund’s response was swift. A foul on Maximilian Beier in the box led to a penalty after a VAR review, and Emre Can stepped up to convert the spot-kick, restoring Dortmund’s lead with just minutes remaining.

In the final moments, St. Pauli pressed for another equalizer, winning several corners and forcing Dortmund’s defense, including goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, into key saves. Kobel’s intervention was crucial, as he denied Jones and Joel Chima Fujita in the dying minutes, helping secure the victory for the home side.

The result highlights Dortmund’s attacking potency and defensive resilience, keeping their title hopes alive as the Bundesliga season progresses. For St. Pauli, the loss leaves them in 17th place, with their struggle for survival in the top flight continuing.